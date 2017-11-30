Kerry MEP believes phase two Brexit negotiations are near

The largest voting bloc in the European Parliament gave complete backing today to Ireland’s position on the border post-Brexit.

The spotlight is now being thrown on the Irish issue after significant moves by the British Government on exit payments and citizens’ rights.

Nothing less than a written guarantee from Britain of no hard border will be acceptable to Ireland and the EU.

Kerry Fine Gael MEP Sean Kelly says we’re inching towards a solution to break the log-jam and open Phase Two of the negotiations: