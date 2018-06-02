Kerry At Meath Today In Joe McDonagh Cup

Meath provide the opposition for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom are away for this tie, with throw-in at 3 o’clock.

Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fintan-meath.mp3





Kerry–

1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw

2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills

3 John Buckley Lixnaw

4 Bryan Murphy Causeway

5 Brandon Barrett Causeway

6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley

7 James O’Connor Abbeydorney

8 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills

9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney

10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert

11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff

12 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills

13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff

14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff

15 Shane Conway Lixnaw



Subs:

16 Stephen Murphy Causeway

17 Stephen Leane St Brendans Ardfert

18 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley

19 Michael Leane Ballyheigue

20 Evan Murphy Causeway

21 Tom Murnane Kilmoyley

22 Jason Diggins Causeway

23 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills

24 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills

25 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff

26 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills

Also at 3 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Westmeath can book their place in the Final.

Michael Ryan’s side will advance to the Croke Park decider if they beat Antrim in Mullingar.

Third place Carlow make the trip to Laois.