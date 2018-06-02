Kerry At Meath Today In Joe McDonagh Cup

Meath provide the opposition for Kerry today in the Joe McDonagh Cup.
The Kingdom are away for this tie, with throw-in at 3 o’clock.
Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor
Kerry–
1 Martin Stackpoole Lixnaw
2 Sean Weir Crotta O’Neills
3 John Buckley Lixnaw
4 Bryan Murphy Causeway
5 Brandon Barrett Causeway
6 Daniel Collins Kilmoyley
7 James O’Connor Abbeydorney
8 Jordan Conway Crotta O’Neills
9 Brendan O’Leary Abbeydorney
10 Dáithí Griffin St. Brendans Ardfert
11 Mikey Boyle Ballyduff
12 Barry O’Mahony Crotta O’Neills
13 Jack Goulding Ballyduff
14 Padraig Boyle (Captain) Ballyduff
15 Shane Conway Lixnaw
Subs:
16 Stephen Murphy Causeway
17 Stephen Leane St Brendans Ardfert
18 Maurice O’Connor Kilmoyley
19 Michael Leane Ballyheigue
20 Evan Murphy Causeway
21 Tom Murnane Kilmoyley
22 Jason Diggins Causeway
23 Tomás O’Connor Crotta O’Neills
24 Paudie Quille Crotta O’Neills
25 Daniel O’Carroll Ballyduff
26 Shane Nolan Crotta O’Neills
Also at 3 today in the Joe McDonagh Cup Westmeath can book their place in the Final.
Michael Ryan’s side will advance to the Croke Park decider if they beat Antrim in Mullingar.
Third place Carlow make the trip to Laois.