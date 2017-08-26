Kerry Against Mayo Again Today For All-Ireland Final Spot

Kerry today replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

The Kingdom and Mayo meet again in Croke Park, throwing in at 3 o’clock.

There’s one change to the Kerry team. Donnchadh Walsh is in at wing-forward with Michael Geaney ruled out with a stomach muscle problem.

Mayo are unchanged.

The team, captained by Johnny Buckley, is:

1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion

2. Shane Enright Tarbert

3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore

4. Killian Young Renard

5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers

6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe

7. Paul Murphy Rathmore

8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys

9. Anthony Maher Duagh

10. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks

11. Johnny Buckley (C) Dr Crokes

12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane

13. Paul Geaney Dingle

14. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks

15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion

Subs:

16. Shane Ryan Rathmore

17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil

18. Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes

19. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys

20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion

21. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys

22. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar

23. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle

24. Sean O’Shea Kenmare Shamrocks

25. Bryan Sheehan St Marys

26. Gavin Crowley Templenoe

Mayo team:

David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)

Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)

Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)

Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)

Lee Keegan (Westport)

Chris Barrett (Belmullet)

Colm Boyle (Davitts)

Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)

Tom Parsons (Charlestown)

Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)

Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)

Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)

Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)

Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, captain)

Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)

