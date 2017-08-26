Kerry Against Mayo Again Today For All-Ireland Final Spot

Kerry today replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.
The Kingdom and Mayo meet again in Croke Park, throwing in at 3 o’clock.
There’s one change to the Kerry team. Donnchadh Walsh is in at wing-forward with Michael Geaney ruled out with a stomach muscle problem.
Mayo are unchanged.
The team, captained by Johnny Buckley, is:
1. Brian Kelly Killarney Legion
2. Shane Enright Tarbert
3. Mark Griffin St Michaels-Foilmore
4. Killian Young Renard
5. Peter Crowley Laune Rangers
6. Tadhg Morley Templenoe
7. Paul Murphy Rathmore
8. David Moran Kerins O’Rahillys
9. Anthony Maher Duagh
10. Stephen O’Brien Kenmare Shamrocks
11. Johnny Buckley (C) Dr Crokes
12. Donnchadh Walsh Cromane
13. Paul Geaney Dingle
14. Kieran Donaghy Austin Stacks
15. James O’Donoghue Killarney Legion
Subs:
16. Shane Ryan Rathmore
17. Jack Barry Na Gaeil
18. Fionn Fitzgerald Dr Crokes
19. Barry John Keane Kerins O’Rahillys
20. Jonathan Lyne Killarney Legion
21. Jack Savage Kerins O’Rahillys
22. Darran O’Sullivan Glenbeigh-Glencar
23. Tom O’Sullivan Dingle
24. Sean O’Shea Kenmare Shamrocks
25. Bryan Sheehan St Marys
26. Gavin Crowley Templenoe
Mayo team:
David Clarke (Ballina Stephenites)
Brendan Harrison (Aghamore)
Donal Vaughan (Ballinrobe)
Keith Higgins (Ballyhaunis)
Lee Keegan (Westport)
Chris Barrett (Belmullet)
Colm Boyle (Davitts)
Seamus O’Shea (Breaffy)
Tom Parsons (Charlestown)
Kevin McLoughlin (Knockmore)
Aidan O’Shea (Breaffy)
Diarmuid O’Connor (Ballintubber)
Jason Doherty (Burrishoole)
Cillian O’Connor (Ballintubber, captain)
Andy Moran (Ballaghaderreen)