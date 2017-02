Kerry manager Eamon Fitzmaurice says a league title is very much a priority this season.

Kerry begin their Division One campaign away to Donegal on Sunday.

The Kingdom were last year’s beaten League finalists after finishing second in the table.

Meanwhile Donegal finished fourth last year, before losing a semi-final to Dublin.

Kerry beat Donegal by five points in last year’s League.

Fitzmaurice says the league is a competition well worth winning………………