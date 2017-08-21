Kerry Manager Says Experience Of Drawn Semi-Final Will Be Invaluable

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice believes a game like yesterday’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final is invaluable to the side.

Fitzmaurice feels the match will bring them on massively as they now prepare to take on Mayo again in the replay at 3 on Saturday.

Fitzmaurice begins by speaking about the Bryan Sheehan free that could have won the tie for the Kingdom.

Mayo boss Stephen Rochford says he’ll watch the game again before making his mind up on proceedings

Former Kerry footballer Aidan O’Mahony, like Marc O’Se and Colm Cooper, is getting used to life without Inter County football.

He says the drawn game will stand to the Kingdom going forward