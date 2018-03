Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says they can’t be feeling sorry for themselves following their 12 points defeat to Dublin in the Allianz Football League.

The Kingdom suffered a third loss in a row in Division 1 as they went down by 2-17 to 11 points in Croke Park.

It means Kerry are just 2 points above the relegation zone with 2 rounds of the League remaining.