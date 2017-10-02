Kerry Manager To Receive Special Merit Award At GAA Minor Star Awards

Electric Ireland, sponsor of the All-Ireland Minor Championships, has announced that Kerry’s Jack O’Connor will be the first recipient of their Special Merit Award.

The Dromid Pearses man won back to back All-Ireland Minor Championships with Kerry in 2014 and 2015.

He will be celebrated at the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards on Saturday at Croke Park along with the Football and Hurling Teams of the Year and the Footballer and Hurling Player of the Year.

Jack O’Connor said; “It’s a great honour for me to win the first Special Merit award as part of the inaugural Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Awards. While I’ve had some amazing moments in the GAA across the years, being able to work with Minor players and track their development through the ranks is incredibly rewarding. To be able to play a major part in these minor players’ development and see them grow as players and people is what being involved in sport is all about.”

Aogán Ó Fearghail, President GAA “Jack O’Connor is an outstanding recipient for the first Electric Ireland Minor Star Special Merit Award. What Jack has done for young footballers in Kerry is outstanding and his passion and commitment to the development of talent in the county is an example to every coach across the country in any sport. Jack has coached his teams to many trophies but silverware is only a minor part of player development and Jack’s commitment in following his players from Minor to Under-21 just exemplifies his belief in the best path to help these players grow. Congratulations to Jack and we hope he continues to help these young players develop for many years to come.”

Jim Dollard, Executive Director, Electric Ireland “To be able to award Jack O’Connor as the first recipient of the Electric Ireland GAA Minor Star Special Merit Award is a huge honour. Jack is an iconic figure in GAA and a true legend of Kerry. His attitude to the development of young people is not just an example in sport but also in business. His success both at Minor and Senior level speaks for itself and we could not have chosen a better winner of the first Special Merit award.”