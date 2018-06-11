Kerry manager named new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne

Kerry senior football manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice has been named as the new principal of Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne in Dingle.

The Lixnaw native takes over from Pádraig Firtear who’s stepping down after 43 years in education, having also previously presided as Príomhoide at Meánscoil na mBráithre (Dingle CBS).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, attended by 375 students, is a scoil lán-Gaelach and serves the broader Corca Dhuibhne Gaeltacht/Dingle Peninsula region.





Eamonn Fitzmaurice joined the school in 2001, where he teaches history.

He’s also had incredible success in colleges football, overseeing numerous Munster and All-Ireland winning teams at the Pobalscoil.