Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says there are aspects of the performance against Monaghan that they can build on for next weekend.

The Kingdom surrendered their 100% record in the Allianz Football League as they went down by 2 points to Monaghan.

Galway are next up for Kerry, in Tralee in 6 days time.

Fitzmaurice was firstly asked about the first half problems with Kerry kick outs against Monaghan http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/efmonday.mp3