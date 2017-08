Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice expects both teams to improve when they replay their All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

The Kingdom and Mayo will meet again in Croke Park next Saturday after drawing 2-14 apiece yesterday.

Mayo opted to play regular forward Aidan O’Shea in the full-back line to mark Kerry’s Kieran Donaghy.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice wasn’t entirely surprised by that http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fitzreaos.mp3