A Kerry man has pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity with a girl under the age of 17.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to two charges at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

This related to incidents which happened in July 2016 at a house in the county.

The man in his late twenties was placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register given the age of the victim.

The case was adjourned until January 15th next and a probation report on the accused is to be prepared.