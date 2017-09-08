Kerry man conferred with Honorary Doctorate of Literature

A Kerry man was last night conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature at University College Dublin.

Niall MacMonagle, who taught for over 30 years at Wesley College in Dublin, was born in 1954 in Killarney and his father and uncle ran Killarney Printing Works.

He has published several anthologies of poetry including the bestselling Lifelines and is a regular media contributor.

He was presented with the Honorary Doctorate in recognition of his outstanding work and influence in the arts.

Mr MacMonagle lives in Dublin with his wife Mary Clayton and has one daughter, Catherine.