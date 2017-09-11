Kerry man conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature – September 11th, 2017

Kerry man Niall MacMonagle was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature at University College Dublin last week. Niall MacMonagle, who taught for over 30 years at Wesley College in Dublin, was born in 1954 in Killarney and his father and uncle ran Killarney Printing Works.

