Kerry man Niall MacMonagle was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature at University College Dublin last week. Niall MacMonagle, who taught for over 30 years at Wesley College in Dublin, was born in 1954 in Killarney and his father and uncle ran Killarney Printing Works.
Garda appeal for witnesses to Tralee assault
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Tralee in which a man sustained facial injuries. It's understood two men were involved in an...
Garda whistleblower wants to see more officers follow Noirin O’Sullivan
The Garda Commissioner has retired, leaving questions over the future of the force. Noirin O'Sullivan stepped aside yesterday, saying the core of her job is...
Bluebird Care to hire 15 people in Kerry and West Cork
A home care provider is looking to recruit 15 people for its operations in Kerry and West Cork. Bluebird Care today announced it is to...
Voluntary contributions in schools – September 11th, 2017
Parent Magda Graszk speaks about the petition she has started online asking CBS, The Green Tralee to change its policy around how it asks...
Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan retires – September 11th, 2017
Kerry Deputies John Brassil and Martin Ferris react to the retirement announcement by Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_09_11_gardacom.mp3
Kerry man conferred with an Honorary Doctorate of Literature – September 11th, 2017
