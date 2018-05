A Kerry man has been elected President of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association.

The group has around 3,700 members around the country.

Peter Kennelly, who farms beside Banna Strand, has been breeding the black and white cows for around 40 years and has travelled the country with his family showing the pedigree cattle.

Mr Kennelly was elected President of the IHFA during the group’s AGM in Tralee this week: