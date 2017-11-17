Kerry man among those who held vigil outside HSE headquarters

A Kerry man was among those who held a vigil outside the HSE headquarters last night.

James Coffey, who is suffering with the rare genetic disease Alpha-1, is entering his third week without orphan drug Respreeza.

CSL Behring, the company who provides the drug, met with the HSE yesterday to discuss who will pay the cost of administering the medicine, according to the Irish Examiner.

However, the HSE did comment on how the meeting with the pharmaceutical company went.

Mr Coffey was part of a free clinical trial earlier this year that has since ended.

The Alpha-1 Patient Action Group mounted a vigil last night, urging both sides to end the deadlock over the supply of Respreeza to 21 patients nationwide.