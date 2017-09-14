Kerry MABS says 66% of people aren’t aware of mortgage arrears support schemes

A huge number of people ignore mortgage arrears hoping the problem will go away.

That’s according to Jerry Doyle of the Kerry Money Advice and Budgeting Service (MABS) who says many people, experiencing mortgage difficulties, don’t know what’s available to them in terms of support.

Mr Doyle said Kerry MABS frequently encounter people, in financial arrears, who are under severe pressure from lenders, which can lead them to ignore growing problems.

He said the Government have launched dedicated schemes to help those in mortgage arrears – but up to 66% of people don’t know what’s available to them.

He urged people in difficulty to contact Kerry MABS to explore all possibilities available to them.