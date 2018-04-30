Kerry Lyme Disease to protest outside Dáil Éireann

Lyme Disease patients from Kerry will gather outside Dáil Éireann tomorrow to highlight the plight of those fighting tick-borne co-infection and to mark International Lyme Disease Awareness Day.

Lyme disease is a bacterial disease transmitted predominantly by the bite of an infected deer tick and is commonly misdiagnosed.

Campaigners say early diagnosis and treatment is vital if a patient is to recover.

Siobhan O’Sullivan, sister of Killarney Lyme Disease patient Anthony Morris said her brother was waiting ten years for a proper diagnosis.

She said Anthony eventually had to go to the USA for treatment and, while he’s improving, it’s still a struggle: