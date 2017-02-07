Kerry had lowest vacancy rate of any county in Q4

Kerry had the lowest commercial vacancy rate of any county in the final three months of 2016.

According to GeoDirectory in quarter four there was a commercial vacancy rate of 10.2% in Kerry, compared to the highest level in Sligo at 16.4%.

Kerry has seen its rate rise by one per cent compared to the same period in 2015.

Vacancy rates in Killarney increased from 10.5% to 11.2%, Listowel saw an increase of almost 1% to 17% while Tralee saw a very slight decrease to 13.2%.

The national average in quarter four was 13.5% or almost 29,000 commercial addresses were vacant across the State.