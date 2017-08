Kerry had the lowest commercial vacancy rate in the country in the second quarter of the year.

According to GeoDirectory, 10.6% of such properties in the county are empty compared to the national average of 13.5%.

Sligo had the highest rate at 18%.

During the period, Tralee recorded a vacancy rate of 14.3%, Killarney 10.6% and 16.7% in Listowel.

In July 2016, the vacancy rate in Kerry was 9.4%.