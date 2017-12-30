Kerry has lower-than-average estimated use of opiates

Kerry has a lower-than-average estimated use of opiates.

A study undertaken by the NACDA estimates the prevalence of problematic opiate use in Ireland, and found an estimated 19,000 people use drugs derived from opiates, such as heroin and methadone.

The study undertaken, which estimates the number of opiate users in the country, analyses drug use up to 2014, and is the most current study available.

The National Advisory Committee on Drugs and Alcohol estimates there were 156 opiate users in the county in the age demographic 15-64.

This represents a rate of 1.6 people per 1,000 population.

In the Cork-Kerry area, people aged 25-34 are the heaviest users of drugs derived from opiates.

The national average number of opiate users per 1,000 population is 6.18, according to the study.