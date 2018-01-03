Kerry Lotto winner plans piercing and tattoo following €550,000 win

A Kerry man is over half a million-euro better off having collected his Lotto prize at National Lottery Headquarters.

The man, said to be married with children and living in the county, won €550,000 by matching five numbers plus the bonus in the Lotto Jackpot draw of Wednesday, December 20th.

Said to be aged between 38 and 45, the man is an online Lotto player and his win of €550,000 is the biggest match five plus bonus pay-out to date.

It’s not his first stroke of luck this year, he aleady won €1,500 by matching five numbers in the Lotto last June.

Rob Magee of the National Lottery said the Kerry man, who wishes to remain anonymous, has something special in mind to celebrate the win.