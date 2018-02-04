Kerry Lose Out To Carlow In Allianz Hurling League

Kerry have lost to Carlow in the Allianz Hurling League.

The Kingdom were second best in the second period at Tralee’s Austin Stack Park as they went down 1-18 to 1-11.

Padraig Boyle opened the scoring with barely a minute gone and Carlow were back on terms with a point of their own after 5 minutes. The Kingdom were back in front by a point less than 2 minutes later but again Carlow drew level. The 10th minute saw Padraig Boyle put over to edge Kerry in front once more and it was 3 all in the 12th minute. It was 4 to 3 in favour of the home side and then Shane Conway put the Kingdom 2 clear on 18 minutes. However, Carlow had 4 of the next 5 scores to take the lead at 0-7 to 0-6 by the 25 minute mark. Kerry had pulled level by the half hour mark at 8 points apiece and a Brandon Barrett goal in the final minute of the half put them ahead at 1-8 to 9 points (INSERT GOAL COMMENTARY AUDIO PLESE AINE, THANKS) That was how it stood at the break.

Carlow were level with 2 points in as many minutes at the start of the second period. They then went in front but Daniel O’Carroll brought the Kingdom back on terms by the 40th minute. Carlow were proving to be the better side and they opened up a 14 points to 1-9 lead by the 48th minute. Shane Nolan halved the deficit and Padraig Boyle made it all square but again Carlow nudged in front at 0-15 to 1-11 with 13 minutes remaining. Kerry lost James O’Connor to a red card 9 minutes from the end before Carlow went two to the good. Carlow then hit a quick 1-1 to move out of sight and put the issue to bed at 1-17 to 1-11 with 5 minutes remaining.

It finished 1-18 to 1-11.

Kerry manager, Fintan O’Connor

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/hurlingfintan.mp3