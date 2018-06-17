Kerry Looking Forward To 12s Gaynor

The 12’s Gaynor is on Saturday next at UL as part of the Gaynor that runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

3 Leagues who were there last year qualified again – MGL, Sligo / Leitrim and Galway.

Kerry play their semi-final at 1 against MGL.





It’s the first time that Kerry have qualified since the 12’s was added to the Gaynor Week Long Festival of Football three years ago.