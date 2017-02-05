Kerry Looking For First Away Win In 14 Years

Kerry will kick off their national league campaign with an away trip to Donegal today.

The Kingdom have not won here since 2003.

Kerry manager Eamon Fitzmaurice and squad members Peter Crowley and Paul Geaney spoke ahead of the game

Former player’s Billy O Shea and Ambrose O Donovan gave their predictions

Michael Clifford who is Kerry native living in Donegal gave a look through both team line ups and spoke on the abolishment of the semi finals

Donegal manager Rory Gallagher spoke to Highland Radio ahead of the game