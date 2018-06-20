Kerry local development companies now eligible for funding under Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

Local development companies in Kerry are now eligible to apply for funding under the 2018 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

It provides money for developing new infrastructure such as trails, and will also cover maintenance and upgrades of existing ones.

The maximum grants range from €20,000 to €500,000, and will be no more than 80% of the total project cost.





The scheme is open this year to local development companies, as well as councils and state agencies such as Coillte and Waterways Ireland.