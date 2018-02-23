Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency services meeting ahead of extreme cold snap

The Kerry Local Coordination Team and emergency service are meeting this evening to assess the situation ahead of an extreme cold snap forecast for next week.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for very cold conditions next week with significant wind chill, severe frosts and disruptive snow showers.

Given the likelihood of extremely cold conditions the Kerry Local Coordination Team met at County Buildings to assess the situation.

The meeting included representatives from Kerry County Council, An Garda Síochána and the Emergency Services.

The team will assess the situation again on Monday and say they will be monitoring the situation closely.