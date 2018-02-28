Kerry Local Coordination Group meets twice today about weather warning

The Kerry Local Coordination Group met this morning to review the forecast and will meet again this afternoon.

The group includes Kerry County Council, Kerry Fire Services, Kerry Civil Defence, the HSE, and the gardaí.

The group reviewed the current forecast and Met Éireann advisories; a Status Red weather warning has been issued for Kerry from 4pm tomorrow until 12 noon on Friday.

The Kerry Local Coordination Group will meet again at 4 o’clock this afternoon and will issue further updates and advice through all local media, the council’s Twitter and Facebook, and the alerts site on the council’s website.

Kerry County Council has grit available for members of the public at 91 locations across the county.