Kerry Local Coordination Group to meet at 11.30 to assess conditions in county

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is due to meet in the coming hour to review the weather situation around the county.

A Status Orange weather warning is in effect for Kerry until 6 o’clock this evening.

However, the Road Safety Authority is advising road users – particularly motorists – not to be lulled into a false sense of security as Red weather warnings are lifted today.

Many routes remain dangerous and motorists are urged to avoid non-essential journeys.

Communications Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says the Kerry Local Coordination Group is due to meet around 11.30: