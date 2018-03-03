Kerry Local Coordination Group to meet at 11.30 to assess conditions in county

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is due to meet in the coming hour to review the weather situation around the county.
A Status Orange weather warning is in effect for Kerry until 6 o’clock this evening.
However, the Road Safety Authority is advising road users – particularly motorists – not to be lulled into a false sense of security as Red weather warnings are lifted today.
Many routes remain dangerous and motorists are urged to avoid non-essential journeys.
Communications Officer with Kerry County Council Owen O’Shea says the Kerry Local Coordination Group is due to meet around 11.30:
Irish Rail is to give an update on services in the coming hour.
Kerry Airport will remain closed until midday, weather permitting – any passengers are being asked to check with their airline.
Shannonferries wishes to advise that sailings will recommence at 2pm today, weather permitting.
For public safety reasons and due to road conditions all Kerry County Council civic amenity and recycling facilities will remain closed today and reopen as normal on Monday.