Kerry Local Coordination Group appeals to public not to travel for rest of today

The Kerry Local Coordination Group is appealing to members of the public not to travel for the rest of today.

A Status Red weather warning is still in effect for Kerry, and further snowfall and freezing conditions are anticipated this evening and tonight.

National primary routes in the county have been treated by county council staff, but only for the purpose of ensuring ease of access for essential emergency services.

Motorists are warned to stay off the roads, which are extremely dangerous; the coordination group says no-one should risk their own safety or that of others.

The group will continue to monitor the weather warnings, and will issue further advisories in relation to travelling conditions tomorrow.

Kerry County Council’s 24-hour emergency contact number is 066 718 3588.