Kerry could be in line for more flood defence works funding.

Funding of €600,000 was announced yesterday by Minister of State for the Office of Public Works and Flood Relief, Kevin Boxer Moran, for two projects in the county.

€450,000 was allocated to Rossbeigh for works, while €150,000 was given to undertake a study in the Ballyheigue, Banna, Carrahane and Brandon Bay areas.

Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae, who showcased a number of projects to Minister Moran, says the risk of flooding to homes and roads is very serious, and every effort must be made to protect them.

He adds Minister Moran made strong commitments following his trip to the county last year: