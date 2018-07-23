Kerry LEO provided training to over 400 people so far this year

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office has provided training to over 400 people so far this year.

An update by the County Chief Executive, Moira Murrell at the recent county council meeting revealed that funding totalling €260,000 has been approved by the LEO for projects this year.

There’s strong demand for mentoring by the Local Enterprise Office, with over 60 mentoring assignments and 27 Trading Online Vouchers approved.





A range of business programmes are nearing completion, but planning has started for the autumn/winter series.