GDPR awareness training for small business owners takes place in Tralee tomorrow.

General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect across the EU next month on May 25th.

Kerry Local Enterprise Office – in association with Kerry Businesswomen’s Network, will host the free training seminar at the Rose Hotel tomorrow (Thursday) from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

The session will be delivered by BH Consulting CEO Brian Honan – one of Europe’s foremost experts in cybersecurity.