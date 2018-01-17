Kerry Down At Least 19 Players For Opening Rounds Of The National Football League

Ahead of the start of The Allianz National Football League, 19 Kerry footballers are unavailable for selection for their opening round clash with Donegal.

The likes of Darran O’ Sullivan, Mark Griffin, Fionn Fitzgerald and Tadhg Morley are in a group of 10 players on the short term list while the medium term list of 9 players includes the likes of Kieran Donaghy, David Moran, Johnny Buckley, Donnchadh Walsh and Peter Crowley.

Kerry manager Eamon Fitzmaurice agrees that’s it’s a very high number……………..