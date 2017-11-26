Kerry lady who worked for national lottery for 27 years spins the winning streak wheel and wins €67,000

A former National Lottery employee from Kerry, who worked with the organisation for 27 years, got to spin the Wheel when she appeared on the Winning Streak game show on RTE One on Saturday.

Margaret Flynn, who spent many weekends working behind the scenes of the popular game show as a National Lottery employee, walked away with a total of €67,000 after her appearance on the show.

A delighted Margaret, who left the National lottery in 2014, said she was shocked and delighted to have been selected to appear on Winning Streak.

Originally from Castleisland, Margaret is now living in Kimmage in Dublin.

She began working with the National Lottery since its inception in 1987 from day one.