The women’s Irish Aussie Rules team, the Alfa Irish Banshees, will tomorrow morning contest the 2017 AFL International Cup Grand Final.

Kerry’s Laura Flannery and her Irish team-mates take on the Canada Northern Lights in the decider.

This is the Banshees third consecutive Grand Final appearance and the Canadians have been the opposition each time.

At the inaugural women’s competition in 2011 it was the Banshees that won the silverware but it was a different story in the 2014 repeat.