The Kerry U14 ladies took on Tipperary this afternoon in Bansha.

It was a must win game for the Kingdom if they did’t want `to see them to relinquish their Munster title.

A kerry win of 6-03 to Tipperary’s 3-11 made sure they qualified for the final once again.

Meanwhile the U16 ladies were also victorious this afternoon.

They also progress to the final after a 5-14 to 1-06 win against Cork.