Kerry Ladies U16 Team Named Ahead of All-Ireland Final

The Kerry U16 Ladies football team has been named ahead of their All-Ireland Final against Galway tomorrow night.
The game throws in at 7:30 in Toomevara, Tipperary.
The team shows no changes from their semi-final win against Kildare.
The side lines out in full as follows:
1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory
2 Maud Kelly Fossa
3 Rachel O’Connor Corcha Dhuibhne
4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk
5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds
6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels
7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks
8 Mary O’Connell Na Gaeil
9 Aisling O’Connell Ballymacelligott
10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels
11 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore
12 Ella Teahan Miltown Listry
13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry
14 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels
15 Mary Collins Rathmore
16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers
17 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney
18 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow
19 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion
20 Chloe O’Connor Firies
21 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion
22 Aoife O’Flaherty Finuge/St Senans
23 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels
24 Roisin Griffin Cromane
25 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers
26 Susan Cahill Rathmore
27 Elaine O’Donoghue Firies
28 Maggie Kingston Beaufort
29 Ellie McElligott Ballymacelligott
30 Mairead Ni Chiobhain Corcha Dhuibhne
Extended Panel;
Paris McCarthy Castleisland Desmonds
Orla Dunphy Laune Rangers
Maggie West Beaufort
Lauren O Leary Rathmore
Aoilbhe Mangan Cromane
Andrea Nolan Laune Rangers
Rachel Evans Laune Rangers
Lisa Nic Gearailt Corca Dhuibhne