Kerry Ladies U16 Team Named Ahead of All-Ireland Final

The Kerry U16 Ladies football team has been named ahead of their All-Ireland Final against Galway tomorrow night.

The game throws in at 7:30 in Toomevara, Tipperary.

The team shows no changes from their semi-final win against Kildare.





The side lines out in full as follows:

1 Ciara Butler Castlegregory

2 Maud Kelly Fossa

3 Rachel O’Connor Corcha Dhuibhne

4 Ava Doherty Glenflesk

5 Gemma Kearney Castleisland Desmonds

6 Rachel Dwyer Southern Gaels

7 Aoife Dillane Austin Stacks

8 Mary O’Connell Na Gaeil

9 Aisling O’Connell Ballymacelligott

10 Rachel Kilgallen John Mitchels

11 Danielle O’Leary Rathmore

12 Ella Teahan Miltown Listry

13 Clodagh Evans Miltown Listry

14 Siofra O’Shea Southern Gaels

15 Mary Collins Rathmore

16 Claire Fealey Laune Rangers

17 Ciara McCarthy Abbeydorney

18 Ciara Fitzgerald Currow

19 Kerri Ann Hanrahan Killarney Legion

20 Chloe O’Connor Firies

21 Tara Murphy Killarney Legion

22 Aoife O’Flaherty Finuge/St Senans

23 Cliona Murphy Southern Gaels

24 Roisin Griffin Cromane

25 Fodhla Houlihan Laune Rangers

26 Susan Cahill Rathmore

27 Elaine O’Donoghue Firies

28 Maggie Kingston Beaufort

29 Ellie McElligott Ballymacelligott

30 Mairead Ni Chiobhain Corcha Dhuibhne

Extended Panel;

Paris McCarthy Castleisland Desmonds

Orla Dunphy Laune Rangers

Maggie West Beaufort

Lauren O Leary Rathmore

Aoilbhe Mangan Cromane

Andrea Nolan Laune Rangers

Rachel Evans Laune Rangers

Lisa Nic Gearailt Corca Dhuibhne