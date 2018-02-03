Kerry ladies team announced

The Kerry Ladies team is unchanged from last weeks game against Cork for the visit of Mayo to Brosna tomorrow afternoon.
1 Laura Fitzgerald (Na Gaeil)
2 Elish Lynch (Castleisland
3 Deidre Kearney (Na Gaeil)
4 Aisling O Connell (Scartaglen)
5 Deidre Geaney (Dingle)
6 Aislinn Desmond (Rathmore)
7 Kate Osullivan (Dingle)
8 Emma Dineen (Glenflesk)
9 Elish O Leary (Killcummin)
10 Fiadhna Tagney (Beaufort)
11 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh (Corca Dhuibnhe)
12 Andrea Murphy (Castleisland Desmonds)
13 Sarah Houlihan (Beaufort)
14 Brid Ryan (Rathmore)
15 Aoife Geaney (Dingle)
16 Linda Bruggener (Spa)
17 Laoise Coughlan (Rathmore)
18 Ciara Muphy (Foxrock Cabinteely)
19 Amanda Brosnan (Dr Crokes)
20 Sarah Murphy (Rathmore)
21 Amy Foley (Beaufort)
22 Caoimhe O Sullivan (Listowel Emmets)
23 Brid Sears (Corca Dhuibnhe)
24 Clodagh O Connor (Na Fianna)
25 Siobhian Goodwin (Castlegregory)
26 Sophie Lynch (Listowel Emmets)
27 Hannah O Donoghue (Beaufort)
28 Elish O Callaghan (Scartaglen)
29 Lorraine Scanlon (Castleisland)
30 Meabh Barry (Na Gael)
Manager: Graham Shiine Listowel Emmets
Mentors: Tim Kennelly Finuge/St Senans
Mentors: Denis Lynch Listowel Emmets
Mentors: Aoife Newell Corofin
Physical Trainer Thomas Dillion Duagh
Physio: Clodagh Leahy Listowel Emmets
Admin Lavinia Cunningham Southern Gaels
Captain Name Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
Manager Graham Shine spoke to Joe ahead of tomorrows game