Kerry Ladies To Start For Ireland Rugby Team

Irish head-coach Tom Tierney has made seven changes from the side that beat Australia for tomorrow’s match against Japan at the women’s Rugby World Cup.

Ciara Cooney, Kerry’s Ciara O’Connor and try scorers from the bench last time out Sophie Spence and Kerry’s Ciara Griffin come into the pack – with Ailis Egan, Paula Fitzpatrick, Maz O’Reilly and Heather O’Brien making way.

Team captain Claire Molloy switches from flanker to number-eight.

Sevens player Nicole Cronin wins her first 15-a-side cap at scrum-half – replacing Larissa Muldoon.

Mairead Coyne comes in at full-back with Katie Fitzhenry starting at outside-centre, Jenny Murphy and Eimear Considine are rested entirely.

Hannah Tyrrell moves to the right-wing.