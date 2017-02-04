Kerry Ladies Side Announced For Dublin Clash

The Kerry side to host Dublin tomorrow in the Lidl Ladies National Football League is unchanged from the opening round defeat to Cork.

The Kerry team in full is:

1 Elaine O Sullivan Southern Gaels

2 CIARA MURPHY FOXROCK CABINTEELY

3 AISLINN DESMOND RATHMORE

4 EILIS LYNCH CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

5 LAURA ROGERS AUSTIN STACKS

6 CAROLINE KELLY Southern Gaels

7 DENISE HALLISSEY INBHEAR SCEINE GAELS

8 LORRAINE SCANLON CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

9 EMMA SHERWOOD FIRIES

10 ANNA GALVIN SOUTHERN GAELS

11 AMANDA BROSNAN DR.CROKES

12 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans

13 SARAH HOULIHAN Beaufort

14 MEGAN O CONNELL SOUTHERN GAELS

15 LOUISE NI MHUIRCHEARTAIGH CORCA DHUIBHNE

Subs:

16 Linda Bruggener Spa

17 Patrice Dennehy Beaufort

18 RHEANNE O SHEA DR.CROKES

19 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

20 Erin Finnucane Clounmacon

21 Elish O Leary Killcummin

22 Clodagh Quinlan SOUTHERN GAELS

23 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St Senans

24 Cliodhna Hayes John Mitchells

25 Erris O Carroll John Mitchells

26 LAURA COLLINS ABBEYDORNEY

27 AISLING O CONNELL SCARTAGLEN

28 ANDREA MURPHY CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

29 Jackie Horgan Finuge/St Senans

Kerry were comprehensively beaten by 18 points in that game and they will be hoping for a much-improved performance when they take on the Dubs. There are unlimited substitutions allowed in the National League and it is expected that Shine will continue to try out some new players throughout the game.

Dublin will be a formidable opponent however as they have contested the last 3 All Ireland senior championship finals and controversially lost last years final to a disputed point.

Dublin have made 5 changes to the side that defeated Monaghan in round one of the league. Into the team come goalkeeper Ciara Trant, Aoife Kane, Niamh Collins, Molly Lamb and Kate McKenna.