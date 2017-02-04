Kerry Ladies Side Announced For Dublin Clash

The Kerry side to host Dublin tomorrow in the Lidl Ladies National Football League is unchanged from the opening round defeat to Cork.
The Kerry team in full is:
1 Elaine O Sullivan Southern Gaels
2 CIARA MURPHY FOXROCK CABINTEELY
3 AISLINN DESMOND RATHMORE
4 EILIS LYNCH CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS
5 LAURA ROGERS AUSTIN STACKS
6 CAROLINE KELLY Southern Gaels
7 DENISE HALLISSEY INBHEAR SCEINE GAELS
8 LORRAINE SCANLON CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS
9 EMMA SHERWOOD FIRIES
10 ANNA GALVIN SOUTHERN GAELS
11 AMANDA BROSNAN DR.CROKES
12 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans
13 SARAH HOULIHAN Beaufort
14 MEGAN O CONNELL SOUTHERN GAELS
15 LOUISE NI MHUIRCHEARTAIGH CORCA DHUIBHNE
Subs:
16 Linda Bruggener Spa
17 Patrice Dennehy Beaufort
18 RHEANNE O SHEA DR.CROKES
19 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
20 Erin Finnucane Clounmacon
21 Elish O Leary Killcummin
22 Clodagh Quinlan SOUTHERN GAELS
23 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St Senans
24 Cliodhna Hayes John Mitchells
25 Erris O Carroll John Mitchells
26 LAURA COLLINS ABBEYDORNEY
27 AISLING O CONNELL SCARTAGLEN
28 ANDREA MURPHY CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS
29 Jackie Horgan Finuge/St Senans
Kerry were comprehensively beaten by 18 points in that game and they will be hoping for a much-improved performance when they take on the Dubs. There are unlimited substitutions allowed in the National League and it is expected that Shine will continue to try out some new players throughout the game.
Dublin will be a formidable opponent however as they have contested the last 3 All Ireland senior championship finals and controversially lost last years final to a disputed point.
Dublin have made 5 changes to the side that defeated Monaghan in round one of the league. Into the team come goalkeeper Ciara Trant, Aoife Kane, Niamh Collins, Molly Lamb and Kate McKenna.