Kerry are to play at Croke Park in the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

The Kingdom are to take on All Ireland champions Dublin on Saturday March 3rd.

It will be played at 5 o’clock and as part of a double bill with their male counterparts.

Kerry against Dublin in the Allianz Football League will throw-in at 7 that evening.

That’s not the only double header for the Kerry Senior teams in the League this season.

On Sunday February 11th both will be away to Monaghan, at 12 and 2 respectively.