Kerry are one game away from a place in the T-G-4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

They’ve set-up a last four encounter with Dublin on Saturday August 26th by beating Armagh 3-14 to 2-11.

Breda O’Shea reports

Joe O’Mahoney spoke to Kerry Ladies Graham Shine

Dublin were 2-15 to 1-7 victors over Waterford.