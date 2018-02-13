The Kerry ladies Minor football management have had their contract terminated.

A statement from the Kerry LGFA says that “at a meeting of the county board executive, it was decided the present and future aims of the KGLFA and the current minor management team were not aligned. They subsequently decided for a change of management, with immediate effect.”

Jonathon Griffin, the former manager of the Minor team has responded, confirming he has received an email to this effect.

He believes however that “this email is only representative of a certain section of members of the Kerry LGFA Executive & others were not privy or in support of this email.”

Senior manager Graham Shine is to manage the Minor team on a caretaker basis.

