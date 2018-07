The Kerry Ladies have lost out to Donegal this afternoon in Dr Hyde park by a point in group 1 of round 3 in the TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.

The game finished Donegal 1-13 (16) Kerry 3-06 (15)

Watching the game for us was Ryan Ferry http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/somematchreportorsummit.mp3