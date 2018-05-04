Kerry Ladies GFA appoint Moyvane man as Chairperson

The Kerry Ladies GFA held their May County Board meeting at the Kerins O’Rahillys clubhouse on Thursday night and the big news to emerge was the election of Sean Walsh of Moyvane to the role of Chairperson.

Walsh who is the former Chairman of Kerry GAA and Munster was proposed by Kieran Savage of the Ballymacelligott club and was seconded by Dave Randles of Killarney Legion. Mr Walsh’s election was met by a unanimous show of hands by all of the delegates present.

In his opening Chairperson’s address Mr Walsh said that he wasn’t there to take over Kerry LGFA but instead he would help to put the structures in place that his experience had taught him. Mr Walsh was a member of the Kerry GAA executive for 30 years and served as Chairman for 10 of those.

Walsh also stated that it was important that the County Board was not just about the people in the executive positions, but instead it was about ordinary club members who must do their bit to help out. He said that there was a massive amount of work being done by people in the background, but an awful lot more must be done for it to be truly successful.

A number of measures the he proposed were the broadening of the fixtures committee so that the work load could be shared. He also felt that a communications committee needed to be put in place with a geographical spread of people in the county involved that could help. Mr Walsh also felt that a new finance committee needed to be formed as well as a defined development and coaching structure.

Mr Walsh finished by saying that he hoped that he would receive the support of the people around the county and that he would give his new role his best shot.

Meanwhile Donal Rahilly of Ballymacelligott moved from Assistant Secretary to the Secretary position, Debbie Hannon of Beale was elected to the Assistant Secretary position, Tomas O Hainifin of Abbeydorney was elected as Cultural Officer and Dan Kearney of Castleisland Desmonds was elected as PRO.

New County Secretary Donal Rahilly said that he was looking forward to working with Sean Walsh. He said that Mr Walsh had already left a big impression on him with his ideas and ambitions for Kerry LGFA. Donal Rahilly also complimented clubs for the efficient running of their league games so far, and encouraged clubs to send in officers to the Club Officer training night to be held on the 15th May in ISK.He also said that 2019 would be a very exciting year for Kerry LGFA with the National Congress due to be held in the county.

Finally Mr Rahilly congratulated the Kerry U/14’s for reaching the Munster Final, and he also wished the Kerry U/16’s and Kerry minors the best of luck in their Munster finals this weekend.

Kerry LGFA executive;

Chairperson Sean Walsh Moyvane

Vice Chairperson Christena Curtin Kerins O’Rahillys

Secretary Donal Rahilly Ballymacelligott

Asst Secretary Debbie Hannon Beale

Treasurer Anthony Curran Ballymacelligott

Development Officer Donal Doherty Spa

Registrar Joe O Flaherty Finuge/St Senans

Fixtures Secretary Selina Looney Killarney Legion

Child Protection Officer Nora Fealey Laune Rangers

Language and Cultural Officer Tomas O Hainifin Abbeydorney

PRO Dan Kearney Castleisland Desmonds

The Kerry LGFA U/16 team will play Cork in the Munster A Final on Saturday 5th May in Mallow at 4.45 pm

The Kerry Minor LGFA team will play Cork in the Munster A final on Bank Holiday Monday 7th May in Mallow at 3.30pm.