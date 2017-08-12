Kerry Ladies Footballers Chasing All-Ireland Semi-Final Spot

Kerry are to meet Armagh this evening in the T-G-4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final.
There’s a 6.30 throw-in at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.
Sarah Murphy will start at wing forward in place of Amanda Brosnan for Kerry.
Kerry team:
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Elish LYNCH Castleisland
3 Ashlinn Desmond Rathmore
4 Aisling Leonard CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS
5 CAROLINE KELLY Southern Gaels
6 CIARA MURPHY Foxrock Cabinteely
7 Sarah Leahy Killarney Legion
8 LORRAINE SCANLON Castleisland
9 EMMA SHERWOOD St Bridgets Castleknock
10 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
11 ANNA GALVIN SOUTHERN GAELS
12 DENISE HALLISSEY INBHEAR SCEINE GAELS
13 SARAH HOULIHAN Beaufort
14 LOUISE NI MHUIRCHEARTAIGH CORCA DHUIBHNE
15 LAURA ROGERS AUSTIN STACKS
Subs:
16 Linda Bruggener Spa
17 AISLING O CONNELL SCARTAGLEN
18 Elish O Leary Killcummin
19 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St Senans
20 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans
21 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
22 Katie O Mahoney Rathmore
23 Norma O Mahoney Rathmore
24 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort
25 Hannah O Donoghue Beaufort
26 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil
27 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets
28 Labhaoise Walmsley CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS
29 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore
30 Tara Breen Beaufort
In the first of what is a double header Leinster champions Dublin go up against Waterford at a quarter-to-five.