Kerry Ladies Footballers Chasing All-Ireland Semi-Final Spot

Kerry are to meet Armagh this evening in the T-G-4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship ¼ Final.

There’s a 6.30 throw-in at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny.

Sarah Murphy will start at wing forward in place of Amanda Brosnan for Kerry.

Kerry team:

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Elish LYNCH Castleisland

3 Ashlinn Desmond Rathmore

4 Aisling Leonard CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

5 CAROLINE KELLY Southern Gaels

6 CIARA MURPHY Foxrock Cabinteely

7 Sarah Leahy Killarney Legion

8 LORRAINE SCANLON Castleisland

9 EMMA SHERWOOD St Bridgets Castleknock

10 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

11 ANNA GALVIN SOUTHERN GAELS

12 DENISE HALLISSEY INBHEAR SCEINE GAELS

13 SARAH HOULIHAN Beaufort

14 LOUISE NI MHUIRCHEARTAIGH CORCA DHUIBHNE

15 LAURA ROGERS AUSTIN STACKS

Subs:

16 Linda Bruggener Spa

17 AISLING O CONNELL SCARTAGLEN

18 Elish O Leary Killcummin

19 Niamh Carmody Finuge/St Senans

20 Miriam O Keefe Finuge/St Senans

21 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

22 Katie O Mahoney Rathmore

23 Norma O Mahoney Rathmore

24 Fiadhna Tangney Beaufort

25 Hannah O Donoghue Beaufort

26 Jadyn Lucey Na Gaeil

27 Sophie Lynch Listowel Emmets

28 Labhaoise Walmsley CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS

29 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

30 Tara Breen Beaufort

In the first of what is a double header Leinster champions Dublin go up against Waterford at a quarter-to-five.