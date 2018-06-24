Kerry Ladies Football Update

Dan Kearney has the latest news from the Kerry LGFA
Local Athletics News
Tom O’Donoghue reports on local athletics
Killarney Celtic Winners In The Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final
Killarney Celtic faced off against Killarney Athletic today at Mounthawk Park in the Greyhound Bar KO Cup Final Killarney Celtic won with a scoreline of...
Catholic Bishop of Kerry on Priest Shortage & Pope’s Visit – June 22nd, 2018
Dr Ray Browne joined Jerry for an interview in the Killarney studio this morning. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/bishop4.mp3
Call from the Dáil – June 22nd, 2018
Political correspondent with The Irish Times, Michael O’Regan, joins Jerry with the latest from Leinster House. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call22.mp3
Showdown Against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh – June 22nd, 2018
John Fogarty of the Irish Examiner previews tomorrow’s senior Munster Football Final between Kerry and Cork. He also discusses warnings about likely traffic delays...