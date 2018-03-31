Kerry Ladies Football Teams Named For Weekend Action

4 Kerry teams play across the 3 days this bank holiday weekend.

The Seniors host Westmeath in the League tomorrow, in Strand Road Tralee.

Manager Graham Shine has named the following side for the game:

1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil

2 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore

3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore

4 Aisling O’Connell Scartaglen

5 Amy Foley Beaufort

6 Sarah Murphy Rathmore

7 Kate O’Sullivan Dingle

8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds

9 Eilish O’Leary Kilcummin

10 Emma Dineen Glenflesk

11 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort

12 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds

13 Siobhan Burns Dr Crokes

14 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes

15 Meabh Barry Na Gaeil

Subs:

16 Linda Bruggener Spa

17 Caoimhe O’Sullivan St Sylvesters

18 Clodagh O’Connor Na Fianna

19 Siobhan Goodwin Castlegregory

20 Eilish O’Callaghan Scartaglen

21 Aoife Geaney Dingle

22 Eilis Lynch Castleisland Desmonds

23 Deirdre Kearney Na Gaeil

24 Deirdre Geaney Dingle

25 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibnhe

26 Moira O’Flaherty Moyvane/Clounmacon

Kerry travel to Cloughduv on Monday to take on Cork in Round 3 of the Munster Minor Championship, with a 2 o’clock throw in. Both Kerry and Cork had good victories over Tipperary in the earlier rounds and whichever side wins will automatically qualify for the Munster final. The loser of the contest will have to face Tipperary once more in a semi final.

Kerry will line out as follows:

1. Sinead Warren (Rathmore)

2. Kate Maher (Kilcummin)

3. Mairead Lehane (Milltown/Listry)

4. Anna O’Reilly (Fossa)

5. Kayla O’Connor (Castleisland Desmonds)

6. Tara Breen (Beaufort)

7. Ciara Murphy (Milltown/Listry) Captain

8. Sophie Lynch (Listowel Emmets)

9. Brid Ryan (Rathmore)

10. Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort)

11. Aoife O’Callaghan (Rathmore)

12. Niamh O’Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)

13. Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers)

14. Katie Buckley (Rathmore)

15. Anna Clifford (Fossa)

Subs

16. Ailbhe Clifford (Cromane)

17. Erica McGlynn (Fossa)

18. Ceiti Long (Corca Dhuibhne)

19. Jillian Courtney (Glenflesk)

20. Fiadhna Tangney (Beaufort)

21. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil)

22. Labhaoise Walmsley (Castleisland Desmonds)

23. Katie Palmer (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)

24. Julie O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)

25. Caoimhe Evans (Milltown/Listry)

26. Emma O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)

27. Ellen O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)

28. Ellen Coffey (Killarney Legion)

29. Kate Stack (Dr. Crokes)

30. Ciara Randles (Killarney Legion)

Today in the Munster U16 Championship Kerry welcome Cork to John Mitchels for their second game, at 2 o’clock. The Championship is being run on a round robin league basis and a win for the Kingdom would see them parachute straight into the final.

Kerry team:

1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)

2. Maud Kelly (Fossa)

3. Rachel O’Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)

4. Ava Doherty (Glenflesk)

5. Gemma Kearney (Castleisland Desmonds)

6. Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) Captain.

7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)

8. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)

9. Aisling O’Connell (Ballymac)

10. Rachel Kilgallen (John Mitchels )

11. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore)

12. Ella Teahan(Milltown/Listry)

13. Clodagh Evans (Milltown/Listry)

14. Siofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels)

15. Mary Collins (Rathmore)

Subs

16. Claire Fealey (Laune Rangers

17. Rachel Evans (Laune Rangers)

18. Ciara McCarthy (Abbeydorney)

19. Chloe O’Connor (Firies)

20. Tara Murphy (Killarney Legion)

21. Ciara Fitzgerald (Currow)

22. Maggie Kingston (Beaufort)

23. Fodhla Houlihan (Laune Rangers)

24. Kerri Ann Hanrahan (Killarney Legion)

25. Cliona Murphy (Southern Gaels)

26. Susan Cahill (Rathmore)

27. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)

28. Aoife O’Flaherty (Finuge/StSenans)

29. Elaine O’Donoghue (Firies)

30. Roisin Griffin (Cromane

The Kerry U14s take on Tipperary in Bansha at 1.30 today. It is a must win game for Kerry as a loss will see them relinquish their Munster title, while a win will see them qualify for the final once again.

Kerry:

Saoirse Dorrian Beaufort

Shonagh Fitzpatrick Southern Gaels

Kelli McGrath Listowel Emmets

Sophie Dennehy Fossa

Caiti O’Sullivan Southern Gaels

Alicia Burke Fossa

Shauna Tagney Scartaglin

Ellie O’ Connell Southern Gaels

Amy Harrington(Captain) Inbhear Sceine Gaels

Melanie Higgins Abbeydorney

Heather McNamara Austin Stacks

Katie Dunworth Ballyduff

Finola Ni Chathasaigh Castlegregory

Clodagh Murray Austin Stacks

Pia Hickey Dr Crokes

Subs

Ciara Cronin Castleisland Desmonds

Ailbhe Brosnan Kilcummin

Laura Leslie Laune Rangers

Sarah Lynch Listowel Emmets

Aisling Hanafin Abbeydorney

Caoimhe Guerin-Crowley Rathmore

Emma Kelly Dr Crokes

Katelyn Leen Abbeydorney

Grace Cahill Castleisland Desmonds

Aisling Shire Castleisland Desmonds

Megan O’Donoghue Rathmore

Leanne O’Sullivan Southern Gaels

Katie Cronin Inbhear Sceine Gaels