Kerry Ladies Football Teams Named For Weekend Action

4 Kerry teams play across the 3 days this bank holiday weekend.
The Seniors host Westmeath in the League tomorrow, in Strand Road Tralee.
Manager Graham Shine has named the following side for the game:
1 Laura Fitzgerald Na Gaeil
2 Laoise Coughlan Rathmore
3 Aislinn Desmond Rathmore
4 Aisling O’Connell Scartaglen
5 Amy Foley Beaufort
6 Sarah Murphy Rathmore
7 Kate O’Sullivan Dingle
8 Lorraine Scanlon Castleisland Desmonds
9 Eilish O’Leary Kilcummin
10 Emma Dineen Glenflesk
11 Sarah Houlihan Beaufort
12 Andrea Murphy Castleisland Desmonds
13 Siobhan Burns Dr Crokes
14 Amanda Brosnan Dr Crokes
15 Meabh Barry Na Gaeil
Subs:
16 Linda Bruggener Spa
17 Caoimhe O’Sullivan St Sylvesters
18 Clodagh O’Connor Na Fianna
19 Siobhan Goodwin Castlegregory
20 Eilish O’Callaghan Scartaglen
21 Aoife Geaney Dingle
22 Eilis Lynch Castleisland Desmonds
23 Deirdre Kearney Na Gaeil
24 Deirdre Geaney Dingle
25 Louise Ni Mhuircheartaigh Corca Dhuibnhe
26 Moira O’Flaherty Moyvane/Clounmacon
Kerry travel to Cloughduv on Monday to take on Cork in Round 3 of the Munster Minor Championship, with a 2 o’clock throw in. Both Kerry and Cork had good victories over Tipperary in the earlier rounds and whichever side wins will automatically qualify for the Munster final. The loser of the contest will have to face Tipperary once more in a semi final.
Kerry will line out as follows:
1. Sinead Warren (Rathmore)
2. Kate Maher (Kilcummin)
3. Mairead Lehane (Milltown/Listry)
4. Anna O’Reilly (Fossa)
5. Kayla O’Connor (Castleisland Desmonds)
6. Tara Breen (Beaufort)
7. Ciara Murphy (Milltown/Listry) Captain
8. Sophie Lynch (Listowel Emmets)
9. Brid Ryan (Rathmore)
10. Hannah O’Donoghue (Beaufort)
11. Aoife O’Callaghan (Rathmore)
12. Niamh O’Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)
13. Ciara O’Brien (Laune Rangers)
14. Katie Buckley (Rathmore)
15. Anna Clifford (Fossa)
Subs
16. Ailbhe Clifford (Cromane)
17. Erica McGlynn (Fossa)
18. Ceiti Long (Corca Dhuibhne)
19. Jillian Courtney (Glenflesk)
20. Fiadhna Tangney (Beaufort)
21. Jadyn Lucey (Na Gaeil)
22. Labhaoise Walmsley (Castleisland Desmonds)
23. Katie Palmer (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)
24. Julie O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)
25. Caoimhe Evans (Milltown/Listry)
26. Emma O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)
27. Ellen O’Sullivan (Inbhear Sceine Gaels)
28. Ellen Coffey (Killarney Legion)
29. Kate Stack (Dr. Crokes)
30. Ciara Randles (Killarney Legion)
Today in the Munster U16 Championship Kerry welcome Cork to John Mitchels for their second game, at 2 o’clock. The Championship is being run on a round robin league basis and a win for the Kingdom would see them parachute straight into the final.
Kerry team:
1. Ciara Butler (Castlegregory)
2. Maud Kelly (Fossa)
3. Rachel O’Connor (Corca Dhuibhne)
4. Ava Doherty (Glenflesk)
5. Gemma Kearney (Castleisland Desmonds)
6. Rachel Dwyer (Southern Gaels) Captain.
7. Aoife Dillane (Austin Stacks)
8. Mary O’Connell (Na Gaeil)
9. Aisling O’Connell (Ballymac)
10. Rachel Kilgallen (John Mitchels )
11. Danielle O’Leary (Rathmore)
12. Ella Teahan(Milltown/Listry)
13. Clodagh Evans (Milltown/Listry)
14. Siofra O’Shea (Southern Gaels)
15. Mary Collins (Rathmore)
Subs
16. Claire Fealey (Laune Rangers
17. Rachel Evans (Laune Rangers)
18. Ciara McCarthy (Abbeydorney)
19. Chloe O’Connor (Firies)
20. Tara Murphy (Killarney Legion)
21. Ciara Fitzgerald (Currow)
22. Maggie Kingston (Beaufort)
23. Fodhla Houlihan (Laune Rangers)
24. Kerri Ann Hanrahan (Killarney Legion)
25. Cliona Murphy (Southern Gaels)
26. Susan Cahill (Rathmore)
27. Paris McCarthy (Castleisland Desmonds)
28. Aoife O’Flaherty (Finuge/StSenans)
29. Elaine O’Donoghue (Firies)
30. Roisin Griffin (Cromane
The Kerry U14s take on Tipperary in Bansha at 1.30 today. It is a must win game for Kerry as a loss will see them relinquish their Munster title, while a win will see them qualify for the final once again.
Kerry:
Saoirse Dorrian Beaufort
Shonagh Fitzpatrick Southern Gaels
Kelli McGrath Listowel Emmets
Sophie Dennehy Fossa
Caiti O’Sullivan Southern Gaels
Alicia Burke Fossa
Shauna Tagney Scartaglin
Ellie O’ Connell Southern Gaels
Amy Harrington(Captain) Inbhear Sceine Gaels
Melanie Higgins Abbeydorney
Heather McNamara Austin Stacks
Katie Dunworth Ballyduff
Finola Ni Chathasaigh Castlegregory
Clodagh Murray Austin Stacks
Pia Hickey Dr Crokes
Subs
Ciara Cronin Castleisland Desmonds
Ailbhe Brosnan Kilcummin
Laura Leslie Laune Rangers
Sarah Lynch Listowel Emmets
Aisling Hanafin Abbeydorney
Caoimhe Guerin-Crowley Rathmore
Emma Kelly Dr Crokes
Katelyn Leen Abbeydorney
Grace Cahill Castleisland Desmonds
Aisling Shire Castleisland Desmonds
Megan O’Donoghue Rathmore
Leanne O’Sullivan Southern Gaels
Katie Cronin Inbhear Sceine Gaels