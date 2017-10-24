Kerry Ladies Football Reveals Recipient Of Lifetime Commitment Award

Kerry Ladies Football has revealed the recipient of the Lifetime Commitment to Kerry LGFA award, to be presented at the Kerry Ladies Football awards night on Friday.

Marina Barry of Austin Stacks will receive the award in recognition for her consistent excellence on the football fields of Kerry over many years.

Marina’s record makes remarkable reading – 10 All Ireland senior medals and 5 All Stars while in a Kerry jersey speaks volumes for the brilliance that she brought to that great team of the 80’s and early 90’s.

Marina won her first All Ireland senior title in 1982 and went on to win 9 on the trot after that.

In the Austin Stacks jersey she has won every honour that there is to be won at club level in Kerry.

This year was even more special though, as Marina lined out with her daughter Caoimhe in the Kerry Intermediate final, and came away with another county medal after an excellent display in which she scored 4 points.

A legend in her own lifetime, Kerry Ladies Football is proud to be honouring one of the greatest Kerry footballers to ever put on a pair of boots.