Kerry Ladies’ Football Management Structure in Upheaval – February 19th, 2018

The chairman and the secretary of the Kerry Ladies’ Football executive resigned yesterday after the controversial decision to terminate the contract of minor manager Jonathan Griffin. Stephen Barry, who’s a journalist with the Irish Examiner, spoke to Jerry.
Kerry Mountain Rescue and the Shannon Rescue Helicopter have been taking part in a rescue operation this afternoon on Mangerton Mountain. At around twenty...
A GP has been appointed to fill the vacant post in Waterville. The HSE advertised the position twice last year, following the retirement of the...
Gardaí have appealed for the public's help in tracking down a van, as part of their investigation into the robbery of a West Kerry...
Research by scientists at NUI Galway has revealed the extent of how plastic is polluting sea life. Ecologist, Vincent Hyland, who’s based in Derrynane...
Last May, the HSE announced that it was to begin opening a respite facility for adults with intellectual disabilities in Kilmorna, outside Listowel. Kay...
